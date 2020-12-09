SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Just two weeks ahead of Christmas, a family of four - including a newborn baby - lost their home in a fire early this morning on College Highway in Southwick.
Investigators said it started as a chimney fire.
“I ran in and told my wife and I think, at the same time, I called 911. I told her to get up,” said Daniel Kozlov.
Kozlov spoke with Western Mass News about what happened when he saw his house on fire Wednesday morning.
At first, Kozlov said he heard the smoke detector go off and he heard some noise in the ceiling. He added that he saw lots of smoke in the living room, but he didn’t realize it was on fire until he went outside.
This is all happening after the birth of his son on Sunday. Luckily, they hadn't gone Christmas shopping yet for the newborn or his toddler daughter.
“We were planning to do it after she gives birth, which was two days ago, Sunday. That was the plan the upcoming weekend,” Kozlov noted.
Kozlov said his kids were sleeping when everything happened. He said his daughter has no idea she just lost most of her toys.
“I talked to my daughter, who is three. She doesn't even know it happened. She thinks she’s just at her grandma’s just chilling.”
Kozlov said his family is just thankful everyone is alive.
“Very thankful to God we got out safe. My family is in safe place now,” Kozlov explained.
Kozlov told us he is looking for a house to rent now.
The American Red Cross is also assisting the family.
