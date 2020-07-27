SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The family of David Broderick, one of the victims in the Bradley B-17 crash last October, is now filing a lawsuit against the Collings Foundation.
That's the company that owns the World War II-era B-17 bomber.
The family is looking for the Collings Foundation to be held accountable for the death of their loved one and six others.
The plane crashed into an airport de-icing facility while trying to land at Bradley International Airport. The crash took seven lives, including Broderick.
There was a total of 13 people on board the plane, and six survived.
In part of the lawsuit obtained by Western Mass News, it says:
“The defendant, which is the Collings Foundation, failed to provide all passengers with a seat that protected them from head injuries by using a safety belt and shoulder harness which would prevent the head from contacting any injurious object.”
Western Mass News spoke with the Broderick family who described the toll the crash and loss of their husband and father has taken on the family.
“Losing him has taken such a toll,” said Christopher Broderick, son of David Broderick. “It has more or less restructured our entire family dynamic to the point where it is almost unrecognizable. We're just here to support one another, push through the difficult times. That's all we can do. We're really just looking to get answers as to what happened that day and see to it that no other family has to suffer through something like this."
The Collings Foundation declined to comment on the ongoing investigation.
Western Mass News will dig deeper into the complaint tonight on Western Mass News both on-air and online.
