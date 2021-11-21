Southwick FD responds to two-alarm fire Sunday night

SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Southwick Fire Department responded to a two-alarm house fire on Crescent Circle Sunday night.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
According to Southwick Fire Department Chief Russ Anderson, nobody was home at the time. No injuries were reported.
Southwick Fire Officials told Western Mass News they were called to the scene around 7:00 p.m. by a passerby who saw smoke. When fire crews arrived on the scene, there was heavy smoke in the front and rear of the attic.
The fire, which was mostly contained in the attic, took about 30 minutes to extinguish. The house is uninhabitable at this time.
The Agawam Fire Department offered mutual aid.
