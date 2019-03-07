SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters have blocked off a portion of College Highway due to an active investigation near the town's Department of Public Works.
We have reached out to the Southwick Fire Department, but have not responded to our request for comment.
It is unclear if anyone was injured or when that portion of the road is expected to reopen.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.