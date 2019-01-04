SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New year, new you, how about a new calendar too?
For those in Southwick, the fire department has put together their own designed with monthly images of crews on the job or out in the community.
The guys and gals of the Southwick Fire Department are coming to a home near you. They're not coming to your door for an emergency, but rather, a delivery of a 2019 calendar.
"There's no charge for the calendar. We give it to them. We deliver it to them, no obligation. We printed out 4,700 calendars. We usually anticipate delivering around 4,500 to 4,600. [and what does this do? Is this putting a face to the people in their worst day, who's going to be showing up to their house?] Exactly, we like to do community outreach and showcase our members," said volunteer firefighter Chris Garvey.
Each month's images tell a different story.
"We had an event at the VFW, we did an event at the Rite Aid where we just had a public safety day," Garvey added.
From community events like those, to training ops like one photo called a 'truck check', there are even helpful reminders like telling you to switch out the batteries on your smoke detector.
Garvey told Western Mass News this is really a way for these local heroes to say thanks to those they help.
Southwick residents should expect to see one these calendars in their mailbox this weekend.
