SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The tension is growing in Southwick between residents and the Select Board.
This comes after three volunteer town officials were removed from their positions, who were all involved in the efforts to stop the proposed Carvana facility from coming to town. In the latest development, residents are calling for Selectman Russell Fox to be removed from his position.
Community members told us their support of the Select Board is floundering, especially after they say the board has tried to manipulate several committees in the town. They said it's time to get someone new in these elected seats.
"It's time for a change," said Mackenzie Diaz of Citizens Reclaiming Southwick.
Residents in Southwick are unhappy with their town's leadership.
"Our whole purpose is to demand transparency from our local government. Over the past summer, there were some goings-on that just showed that the people who we had elected into seats of power were not using this power in a way that would truly benefit our community," explained Diaz.
Mackenzie Diaz of Citizens Reclaiming Southwick is referring to a proposed Carvana facility that was going to set up shop on what's now a tobacco field. We’re told the used-car facility would have stored detailed and washed thousands of cars, estimated to use more than 20 thousand gallons of water a day. Residents rallied together and successfully petitioned against the proposal, which was officially withdrawn back in July. And she said the group is specifically disappointed with the Select Board's reaction.
"There were three committee members who were directly responsible for suppose halting the whole Carvana deal. It was Maryssa Cook-Obregon, Chris Pratt, and Dennis Clark. All three of those people were removed from their committee assignments far before their terms were set to expire, in a meeting that was held behind closed doors...The handling of that was extremely retaliatory," said Diaz.
Residents said this is not the first time this has happened. John Whalley told Western Mass News that this started long before the Carvana dispute, back in 2017 when officials were against the funding for the acquisition of the North Pond land on Congamond lakes.
"When we were trying to acquire that with CPC funds. I was on the community preservation commission, and they did not reappoint me, I was the chairman since its inception, and there were two others that they did not reappoint, they were in favor of North Pond, and they put in two people who were basically their pawns. They were manipulating that committee," said Whalley.
Now, the group is collecting signatures to push for a special election for Selectman Russell Fox’s recall. While he is not the only Selectman, residents are upset with, Whalley sad he is the target.
"Doug Moglin just got re-elected, Joe Deedy is up for re-election in November anyway so we can run a candidate against him, and it would take two to change the direction of the Select Board," said Whalley.
We’ve reached out to Fox, and he said he will have a formal statement prepared ahead of Monday night’s select board meeting. Meantime, Diaz said she believes Fox’s actions have drained the confidence of the townspeople.
"He's taking the town in a direction that he's not expressing to us, the townspeople. He has a "vision for Southwick" that he's not sharing with anybody, but it seems to be a lot of industrialization of our downtown area and being that at our core we are an agricultural community, it's disheartening to see that we have an elected official who does not agree with the town as far as the direction the town should take in the future," said Diaz.
The petition must be signed in-person by registered voters in the town and they need to gain 25% of signatures from those registered voters. The deadline to sign is Nov. 29. A full list of dates and locations to sign could be found below.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.