SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Southwick man is under arrest on several charges after an incident earlier this week in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that local, state, and federal agencies had been searching for 25-year-old Demetrius Caballero after he reportedly removed his court-ordered GPS ankle bracelet, as well as on two outstanding warrants.
Shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday, Caballero was seen parked in a St. James Blvd. parking lot. As officers began to approach the vehicle, he allegedly put the vehicle into reverse, drove backwards over a curb, then over a sidewalk into oncoming traffic on St. James Avenue.
Caballero allegedly then continued driving backwards and struck a street sign and an unmarked police cruiser. The vehicle then came to a stop on St. James Avenue and Caballero tried to flee the scene, but police were able to take him into custody.
Walsh said that three young children and an adult male were inside the vehicle and detectives seized approximately one pound of marijuana from the car.
Last November, following a Mass. State Police investigation, Westfield Police and State Police executed a search warrant on Caballero's Westfield. During that search, a large amount of marijuana, an illegally-possessed AR-15 rifle with a loaded 30-round magazine, an illegally-possessed pistol with a loaded magazine, and other ammunition was seized. The photo below is of evidence seized during that 2020 search.
Caballero was arrested and charged with failure to stop for police, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, and three counts of reckless endangerment of a child. He is also facing weapons and drug-related charges on the two default warrants issued out of Springfield District Court and Hampden Superior Court.
