SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A federal grand jury has indicted a Southwick man accused of sending threatening letters and white powder to local federal offices.
The U.S. Attorney's office said Thursday that 47-year-old Kevin Johnson was indicted on two counts of conveying false information and hoaxes and one count of mailing threatening communications to a federal law enforcement officer.
Johnson was arrested on November 30 on charges that relate to incidents that occurred involving four packages between July and November.
Prosecutors said that between those months, the Social Security office and the FBI office, both in Springfield, collectively received three packages that contained either suspicious substances and/or threatening communications.
The U.S. Attorney's branch office also received a letter from someone claiming responsibility for those packages.
Federal investigators allege that on July 23, 2018, security cameras at the FBI office captured someone throwing a manila envelope at the front door. That package, according to the feds, contained a handwritten note that read "Death to TRUMP."
The U.S. Attorney's office detailed more of the allegations in a statement:
"On Oct. 23, 2018, SSA Springfield received a package containing white powder and a handwritten letter stating, among other things: “FOR ALLAH YOU DIE, ATHENA KNOWS YOUR LIES, DEATH TO YOU TRAITORS, AND THE FU----- FBI.”
On Oct. 24, 2018, the FBI Springfield Office received a package through the mail addressed to “AGENT UNCLE HAM.” The package contained white powder and a handwritten note stating: “FOR ALLAH YOU DIE, ATHENA KNOWS YOUR LIES, DEATH TO THE N.O.R.A.D SPIES, AND THE FBI.” Laboratory testing later determined that the white powder in the packages did not contain hazardous material.
On Nov. 13, 2018, the Springfield Branch Office of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts received a letter through the mail addressed to the U.S. Attorney. The return address stated: “WANTED FOR TERRORISM.” The package included a handwritten letter and two newspaper articles. One of the newspaper articles was a report that the SSA Springfield building closed after receiving a suspicious package. The article noted that the powder was found to be onion salt. The words “onion salt” were circled in pen on the article. The second article was about the death of James “Whitey” Bulger Jr. The phrase “5 finger Freddy” was written in pen next to the name “Freddy Geas” on the article. News media outlets have reported Geas as Bulger’s suspected killer."
"All of the packages contained a piece of white-lined paper with a hand-drawn logo that appeared to combine the “anarchist A” symbol (the capital letter “A” surrounded by the letter “O”) and the symbol for ISIS," the U.S. Attorney's office said in a statement.
Two of the packages contained suspicious white powder.
An arraignment date on the indictment has not been released.
>> To read more and see photos, CLICK HERE. (Note: some images contain profanity)
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
