SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Southwick man is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to sending packages that contained white powder to federal agencies in Springfield.
The U.S. Attorney's office said that 47-year-old Kevin Johnson pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of conveying false information and hoaxes.
Prosecutors said that between July and November 2018, the Social Security Office and the FBI field office, both in Springfield, received three packages that either contained suspicious substances and/or threatening communications.
On July 23, 2018, a person was seen on surveillance video throwing an envelope at the front door of the FBI office. That package reportedly contained a handwritten note that read "Death to TRUMP."
Authorities added that on October 23, 2018, the Social Security office received a letter containing white powder and a handwritten letter that included: “FOR ALLAH YOU DIE, ATHENA KNOWS YOUR LIES, DEATH TO YOU TRAITORS, AND THE FU----- FBI.”
The next day, on October 24, the FBI office received a mailed package, addressed to "AGENT UNCLE HAM" that contained white powder and a handwritten note that read: “FOR ALLAH YOU DIE, ATHENA KNOWS YOUR LIES, DEATH TO YOU TRAITORS, AND THE FU----- FBI.”
The U.S. Attorney's office described in a statement that, "All of the packages contained a piece of white-lined paper with a hand-drawn logo that appeared to combine the 'anarchist A' symbol (the capital letter 'A' surrounded by the letter 'O') and the symbol for ISIS, a foreign terrorist organization. Two of the packages contained suspicious white powder."
State Police investigators determined that the white powder in the packages did not contain hazardous materials.
The U.S. Attorney's branch office in Springfield also received a letter from someone claiming to be responsible for those packages.
Johnson was arrested on November 30, 2018.
Sentencing is scheduled for February 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.