SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--A fundraiser was held Wednesday to raise money for the “No Carvana” campaign out of Southwick. Residents are coming together to voice their opposition to a Carvana vehicle processing facility that may be coming.

The money raised will go towards legal fees the residents are now left to face. They sought out legal help to stop Carvana from coming.

Town residents filled the Southwick Inn for a pasta dinner. Signs and raffle tickets were being sold as well.

Organizers said they expect over 100 people and are hoping for an even bigger turnout at Tuesday's Planning Board Meeting, where more plans are expected for the Carvana facility.

"It's just incredibly important that everyone show up on Tuesday and fill that auditorium at Southwick High School. You don't have to be a Southwick resident, I think the majority of people will be, but as we're starting to see other communities nearby are taking note of what's happening and starting to assess the impact for themselves," said Southwick resident Maryssa Cook-Obregon.

Community gathers to protest Carvana construction in Southwick SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--In Southwick, a gathering of people assembled on College Highway …

One of the major reasons residents are against this facility is because of the water the site is expected to use.

The business here would focus on detailing and washing thousands of cars, while Southwick might be restricting water usage for the town. Significant rain this month has allowed the most recent restrictions to be lifted for now.

Carvana would use an estimated 9,000 gallons a day and residents fear this would only make their water problem worse.

Southwick residents concerned over Carvana Proposal SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Residents in Southwick are speaking up and taking action after ca…

the fundraiser at the Southwick Inn continued until 8 p.m. Thursday.