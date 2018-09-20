SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Southwick police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who reportedly broke into a popular local restaurant.
According to the Southwick Police Department, this happened at the Summer House on College Highway early Thursday morning.
Police noted that since the surveillance pictures are not good quality, they're asking the public to focus on the suspect's pants and hat.
"These two items are very unique and anyone that knows this person will recognize these two pieces of clothing," police wrote.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southwick Police Department at 413-569-5348.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.