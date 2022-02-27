SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Southwick and Massachusetts State Police are investigating a head-on collision involving a Southwick ambulance.
Police said that the ambulance was returning from Baystate Noble hospital heading southbound in the area of Interstate Building Supply when a vehicle traveling the other direction crossed into the ambulance’s lane, hitting it.
EMTs exited the ambulance to treat the patient in the other vehicle. An additional two ambulances and an extrication apparatus assisted in extrication.
The patient was extricated and brought to Baystate Hospital in Springfield by the Westfield Fire Department.
The two EMTs were brought to Baystate Noble for observation and treatment. They have since been released.
Southwick and Massachusetts State Police are investigating at this time.
Western Mass News will bring you more information as it becomes available.
