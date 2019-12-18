Southwick Police investigating string of vehicle break-ins.

SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Southwick are issuing a warning to residents as they continue to investigate a series of vehicle break-ins.
Officials say that all of the vehicles that were broken into were left unlocked.
Home security footage obtained by officials shows the suspects checking car doors to see if they're unlocked.
If the car is locked, footage shows the suspects moving on to a different vehicle.
Police encourage residents to take their personal items, such as cell phones, tablets, and wallets, out of their vehicle.
Residents are also asked to contact the Southwick Police Department if they observe any suspicious vehicles in their neighborhood, especially in the evening and overnight hours.
