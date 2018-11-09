SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in one Hampden County town are investigating some recent thefts right from town streets.
Southwick Police said Friday that the town's DPW has had nine storm drain grates stolen on two separate occasions over the last two weeks.
"A rather strange problem to have, but never the less, it is a problem not to mention very dangerous," police explained.
Those thefts have occurred during the overnight hours in Birchwood Road, as well as in the Berkshire Avenue area.
"It is unclear if someone is just trying to cause havoc or if they are trying to cash them in as scrap," police added.
Residents and motorists are being advised to keep an eye open for any possible open storm drains while driving or walking.
Anyone with information is asked to call Southwick Police at (413) 569-5348
