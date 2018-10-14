SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in Southwick have released photos of two larceny suspects they say they're looking for.
Do you recognize them?
Take a close look at the photos. Southwick police say they need your help in identifying these two individuals.
Both are believed to be from Springfield.
Police tell us they were allegedly involved in a larceny in Southwick Saturday. However, further information about the investigation hasn't been released.
If you do recognize either of these suspects please reach out to the Southwick Police Department at 413-569-5348.
