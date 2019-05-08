Southwick Police on scene after car strikes motorcycle.

SOUTHWICK, MA - Police in Southwick are on scene investigating a report of a car vs. motorcycle.
Details remain limited at this time, but Southwick Police officials tell us that a section of College Highway and Sunnyside Road have been closed as police continue to investigate.
Police could not comment on whether anyone had been injured or where exactly the accident occurred.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
