Southwick Police searching for missing mother.

SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Southwick are turning to the public for help as they continue to search for a missing woman.
Southwick Police officials tell us that 49-year-old Heather Austin, a mother of three, was last seen around 11:00 a.m. in the area of Wendover Road in Springfield.
She was last seen driving a dark grey 2014 Chevrolet Traverse with Mass. plates 7FZ565.
If you've seen Heather or her vehicle, you are asked to contact the Southwick Police Department at 413-569-5348.
