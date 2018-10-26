SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Hurricane Michael forced thousands to evacuate earlier this month when it ripped through the southern states, but some had to stay no matter what, because that's simply what they do as first responders.
Now, their brothers and sisters are lending a helping hand, and they want your help too.
On October 31, Southwick officials will be rolling out a trailer filled with even more supplies, all of which will be for first responders who lost it all when Hurricane Michael ravaged the Florida Panhandle.
We asked Southwick Police Chief Kevin Bishop if they even hesitated once that call went out.
"Not for a second," Chief Bishop. "We're just trying to do our part to help our fellow brothers and sisters."
Chief Bishop helped a retired chief of police Friday morning to load another donation, all part of a dual effort in the town of Southwick organized by the police and fire departments.
Right now, they need your help filling the trailer, and four others the community has donated, with more cases of water, toiletries, like deodorant and toilet paper, letters of encouragement, and well wishes.
Other charitable donations, such as money, will go a long way.
"We are asking that checks," continued Chief Bishop. "If they are not mailing, to go to our dispatch window and hand-deliver those."
Some other items include things like silverware, pillows, and towels.
They're also looking for baby supplies, non-perishable food, and other household items that we use on a day-to-day basis.
The trailer is open 24/7.
"We wanted to do it, so," stated Chief Bishop. "It wasn't a thing where we had to have people come and meet people. We've got it well lit."
It's right in front of the Police Department where Chief Bishop tells Western Mass News all donations must be collected by Wednesday at 9 a.m.
"It got to the point where," says Chief Bishop. "We fill those four or five extras that we have/ We'll be reaching back out to the community for more. We still only have six days to pull it off."
On October 31st, that trailer and any others filled will be driven to the Templeton Police Department.
Then, on November 1st, driven south to the collection point at the Panama City Police Department in Florida.
