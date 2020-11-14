SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Southwick Police Department announced on Saturday, it will be suspending new license to carry (LTC) and firearms identification card (FID) applications until further notice due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.
Police officials told Western Mass News the decision made was because of an inability to safely fingerprint and photograph applications. There will also be a forced limit of public access to their headquarters.
Chief Kevin Bishop is requesting members of the public to avoid the front lobby at their 11 Deport Street location until further notice except in cases of emergency.
If anyone wishes to file a complaint or request police services, they can call the department's business and non-emergency line at 413-569-5348 or email at 275@swkpd.com.
