SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities in Southwick are warning residents of an ongoing telephone scam.
According to Southwick Police officials, they have received several reports that an alleged Eversource representative has been calling residents and attempting to solicit money from them.
The alleged representative will threaten to disconnect the resident's services unless they are sent a payment by debit and/or credit card.
Residents are reminded that Eversource will not contact customers over the phone and demand payment.
Eversource will mail customers a notice if they have not paid their bills.
If you receive a call from an alleged Eversource representative and are asked to make a payment by means of debit and/or card, you are advised to hang up the phone immediately.
