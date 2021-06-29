SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --A rally against the Southwick Carvana project. It’s a proposed town project that brings a vehicle processing facility to College Highway.

The planning board will decide how to move forward as these protesters are looking for their voices to be heard.

The protest started at 5 Tuesday night. The Planning Board meeting starts at 7 p.m., where at least 12 people plan to speak during public comment on why the board should not move forward. Their goal is to get the board to think about the project.

"We have not had the chance to directly dialogue with the planning board, that's why tonight is so critical. This is really going to be the opportunity to say what we find objectionable about the project and hopefully, it will be delayed tonight or best case scenario, a no vote," Southwick resident Maryssa Cook-Obregon said.

According to the plans submitted to the town, the facility would be built on an old tobacco field and the developer claims it would not pose a risk to polluting the water or air.

If the planning board does move forward, there is a 21 day appeal process.

Now we did reach out to the town about Tuesday night's possible vote, we did not get a response on how it may play out.