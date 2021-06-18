SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Residents in Southwick are speaking up and taking action after catching word of a proposal that would convert over 60 acres of farmland into a car distribution center.
Western Mass News spoke with Kevin Meder, who started a Facebook page in opposition to “Carvana” - an online-only used car retailer.
“There’s a lot of people who have been here for generations and they feel like their whole lives are going to be taken away from them and I can understand that,“ Meder said.
He also said potential issues of air pollution and wastewater issues could affect the larger community, not just Southwick.
Meder joined forces with Maryssa Cook-Obregon, the co-chair of the Southwick Agricultural Commission. And she said, as a lifelong Southwick resident she’s ready to take a stand.
“We are losing farmland at an incredible rate in this town, but something of this magnitude, this is a whole different level. So we’re going to fight this and see how far we can get,” Cook-Obregon said.
Meder and Cook-Obregon told Western Mass News they are planning a protest on Saturday, June 26th from 1-3 pm on College Highway.
Western Mass News reached out to the Southwick Planning Board and Carvana, who did not respond to our request for comment in time for the broadcast.
More information could be found on the group's Facebook page
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.