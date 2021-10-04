SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Southwick residents spoke out to the town Select Board Monday night, many rallying behind three town officials who were removed from their positions for what residents said is a retaliation move after those officials spoke out in the Save Southwick movement. That group of people stopped Carvana from building a facility in their town.
There was a large group of residents in Monday's meeting, many of who were vocal in their anger towards the Select Board for the removal of the three town officials from voluntary positions, all who were involved in the Save Southwick group.
"I’m calling for vice chair Fox to resign immediately," said a Southwick resident.
Tensions ran high in Monday Night's Southwick Select Board meeting, many residents asked the same question:
"A simple question, well maybe you can answer that at the end if you have the class to, be a man," said a Southwick resident.
Why were three town officials just removed from their positions after joining the community rally against a Carvana facility over the summer?
"You got even, I’m very disappointed and definitely not voting for you guys ever again," said a Southwick resident.
Maryssa Cook-Obregon spoke to Western Mass News exclusively. She was involved in the town's Save Southwick movement, a group that petitioned against the select board to stop a Carvana facility from coming to town.
She said she's now one of three people who were let go from their voluntary positions with the town last week.
"By doing this, this was completely retaliatory...I was told I needed to cool down and I need a time out from the activities of this past summer," said Cook-Obregon.
Western Mass News reached out to the vice-chair of the Select Board Russell Fox ahead of Monday's meeting, spoke for himself and not the select board as a whole, he said in part:
“Ever since Carvana there has been friction in our community. I never made a decision based on a person whether they were for or against Carvana. I respect everyone’s right to their opinion. My decisions are based on what I feel is in the best interest of the town of Southwick.”
Around 100 residents came together, several residents outspoken against Fox, urging him to step down from the board.
"Southwick is a community that means the entire community should have a say in what goes on its not a tyranny, especially you Russ you definitely should consider resigning," said a Southwick resident.
but the public's message was clear:
"These members should be immediately restated in their positions," said a Southwick resident.
The Select Board did not address any comments in Monday's meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.