SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Southwick restaurant owner has been sentenced to 6 months in prison for failing to file tax returns.
Giuseppe Scuderi, 62, of West Suffield, Connecticut also has been ordered to pay more than $170,000 in restitution.
This according to the United States Attorney's Office.
Back in June 2019, Scuderi pleaded guilty to one count of failing to file a tax return for the year 2015
He was charged in May.
Additionally, we're told his company Scuderi's Inc., also pleaded guilty to 5 counts of filing false tax returns for several years from 2010 through 2014.
The U.S. Attorney's Office had the following to say about this restaurant owner:
"According to court documents, Scuderi was the owner of a Southwick restaurant that generated a substantial amount of cash sales. From 2010 to 2014, Scuderi took cash from the business, did not declare it as income, and kept two sets of books, which depicted both the actual sales of the business and the sales disclosed on his tax returns. As a result of his scheme, Scuderi failed to pay $170,769 in taxes to the government."
The name of the restaurant Scuderi ran in Southwick wasn't identified by the U.S. Attorney's Office.
The IRS out of Boston also investigated Scuderi as part of this case.
Scuderi was sentenced Friday in federal court in Springfield, by U.S. District Court Judge Mark Mastroianni.
