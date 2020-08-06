SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One local restaurant is adding some new items to their menu that you might be familiar with, especially if you are a fan of Big E food.
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of many events including a western Massachusetts favorite, The Big E.
Matt Jolie, the owner of Cogamond Pizza Company and CPC Craft Meats and Smokehouse, recognized that the community would be missing out on all things Big E.
“My staff and I were talking about the fact that The Big E wasn’t happening this year and a lot of disappointment for a lot of the foods,” Jolie said.
So, as Jolie told Western Mass News, he took matters into his own hands.
“So we came up with the idea to create all of our favorites on a weekly basis,” Jolie added.
Cogamond Pizza already brings in customers with their smoked brisket and barbecue sundaes.
“A lot of our barbecue in one…we have mashed potatoes, corn bread, barbecue beans, burnt ends, and pulled pork. [Reporter: so that’s not ice cream?] Nope, that’s not ice cream and it has both our barbecue sauces and cherry tomato,” Jolie explained.
However, now they just added fried dough with ice cream on top and much more.
“We have smoked meat poutine. We take our smoked meats, mix it with gravy, and cover it with cheese, clam fritters, and we are going to be featuring corn dogs coming up,” Jolie said.
So if you’re missing The Big E and missing out on your favorite foods, all you have to do is come right here you’re skipping the lines and the traffic
“Yeah, you don’t have to pay Big E prices here at all,” Jolie noted.
If you don’t see your favorite Big E food item displayed here, Jolie said, “We are actually taking requests for peoples fair foods that they’ve missed and we'll do our best to re-create them.”
