SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today Team Justice out of Southwick has officially closed their doors.
The motocross team has been up and running for the last 15 years helping young boys grow into men and teaching them about life all while racing motocross.
Western Mass News spoke exclusively to Kevin Bishop, the Team Justice president, and Southwick's police chief about their closure.
Thanksgiving is a day to be thankful for the things you have, show gratitude and spend time with family.
But today is also a tough day for Chief Bishop.
"It took me many weeks to get to the point where I could finally go public to finish...it hurts...15 years is a long time," Chief Bishop explained.
For the last 15 years Chief Bishop has been running Team Justice racing but today he is officially closing the doors.
"I think what it comes down to after me reaching a certain age and becoming the police chief only a year ago the workload i have on my plate at this time I can’t break away for 28 weekends," Chief Bishop said.
Chief Bishop's passion for motocross combined with his desire to help the youth was the reason team justice got started.
"Most of these kids that did become became racers and came from family situations with issues going on," Chief Bishop said.
With the help of other police officers and firefighters who volunteered to be mentors, soon the boys with those difficult family backgrounds were growing up, learning all about life.
"They had to be alcohol and drug-free and have good grade and certain standards if they got in trouble wed take away a practice," Chief Bishop said.
The racers and their mentors traveled 28 weekends out of the year to go up against other motocross teams.
On the road, they learned about handwork and commitment.
"We always tried to learn called a DNF did not finish the race we tried to incorporate in life. If you start something in life, finish it," Chief Bishop explained
And those lessons paid off.
“Officer Michael Bridges his father was the mentor and fire captain on the team with us mike became a mentor and now he's one of my full-time officers," Chief Bishop noted.
Although the memories of Team Justice will last forever, Chief bishop still wants to remind the community none of this would be made possible without them
Which is why he chose thanksgiving for one last goodbye.
"It wasn’t just Kevin Bishop too many times they say, Kevin, you did this and it's not it's them, mentors, its the community all the people involved that should take pride," Chief Bishop said.
