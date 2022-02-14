SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A school committee meeting has gotten underway in Southwick. On the agenda – what to do about face coverings in school now that the state mandate is lifting at the end of the month.
On Monday night, the public is invited to speak out at the Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School Committee meeting to decide whether to have masks in school or not.
The committee wants to know what people think about masks in school moving forward.
Last week, Governor Charlie Baker announced that the statewide school mask mandate will end on February 28th, leaving it up to local school districts to decide if they will continue to keep the mask requirement or make it optional.
Western Mass News caught up with some people planning to share their thoughts at the meeting Monday night.
"I think masking needs to end,” said Zach Barnett. “It has proven not to be beneficial. Enough is enough."
"It's important to us,” added Ashley Barnett. “We just want our son to be back to normal and have the experience that we had, and be able to see his teachers smile and his friends smile."
The meeting started moments before our newscast. We will keep you updated on any decisions made Monday night.
