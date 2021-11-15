SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There are new details into the struggles in Southwick and a story Western Mass News has been following for months. On Monday, the select board reinstated two of three town officials who weren’t renewed for their seats, saying the town originally made an error.
Some residents think when those town volunteers weren’t renewed, it was the select boards way of retaliating after the community successfully came together to stop a proposed Carvana facility from coming to town. A group has joined together again this time to try and vote out longtime selectman Russell Fox.
“I've always wanted to live here and I love it and I don’t want to see it go down the drain,” said one resident at Monday’s select board meeting.
A group of Southwick residents have joined together to try and force a special election to vote out Fox.
“The elected officials are supposed to be for the town helping the town and listening to their citizens,” said Jason Giguere of Southwick.
This comes months after the community came together to stop a proposed Carvana facility from coming to their small town. Just last month, three volunteer town officials weren’t reinstated in their positions. Residents claimed the move was retaliation from the select board because of those officials’ involvement against the Carvana project.
However, during Monday's meeting, the board reinstated two of the three town officials and said there was an error in originally determining their terms were set to expire.
Fox spoke out exclusively to Western Mass News and said the claims about him spreading around town are not true.
“All our meetings are recorded to go online and listen to the meetings. Don’t let people pick and choose, don’t listen to some of the stories and innuendos. Do some research…There’s an attempt by some of these people saying all of a sudden I want to develop Southwick, which couldn’t be further from the truth,” Fox explained.
Fox said the town has been divided since the Carvana proposal and tensions were running far too high.
“It got quite nasty. They go to the point where people were accused of kickbacks even to the point, I hate to say this, but death threats,” Fox added.
However, some residents are trying to gain enough signatures to force a special election to recall Fox and are holding events and going door-to-door for support, saying the town needs a change in leadership.
"I 100 percent believe all the dismissals were their retaliation...A lot of people, when we go to signing events, they’re speaking about the retaliation. I don’t know if I want to sign it because I’m planning on getting a garage put up in my yard and it will just end up adding more red tape and that’s not how it supposed to be in the town," said one resident at Monday's meeting
So far, the petition to recall Fox has 20 percent of the target number of signatures.
