SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Southwick High Schooler is taking her singing talents to Boston.
The 17-year-old was selected to join the Massachusetts All State Chorus.
Every week, Stephanie Marcil finds herself sitting at the piano.
A place she's felt comfortable at since she was eight.
"I loved singing and playing piano," Stephanie tells us. "Whenever it was Christmas time and people were over, I'd sit down and play the piano for them."
Two years ago, she decided to extend her musical talents and take voice lessons.
"I sing Soprano One, which," continued Stephanie. "Is the highest voice part, and it's the highest of the highest voice part."
Earlier this year, Stephanie, and other members of the Southwick Regional School Choir, auditioned for the Western Massachusetts District Chorus at Westfield State University.
"Usually," stated Stephanie. "It's sometimes the same kids you see every year so you get to go and make friends, and everyone who's there wants to be there and they love doing what they're doing."
From there, she was invited to audition for the Massachusetts All State Chorus for a chance to perform at Boston Symphony Hall on March 2.
"There's probably around 500 kids auditioning for a 200-person chorus," said Stephanie.
Stephanie's love for singing and determination earned her a spot in the state's top student chorus.
"You are surrounded by some of the best musicians in the state, and," added Stephanie. "You're all there trying to get the same thing. I auditioned last year, and I missed it by a point and a half, but I didn't let that keep me down. I looked at it as a way to find what I could improve on and improve on for this year and it helped me get in. It makes me feel good about myself."
