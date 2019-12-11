SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Students at one local high school are giving back to make sure no veteran is forgotten this holiday season.
"To be forgotten is one of the worst things that can happen," said Clare Hanna.
Every December, on Wreaths Across America Day, thousands of people across the country take part in a wreath-laying ceremony to honor fallen veterans, but a group of students at Southwick Regional High School wanted to do more than just attend the ceremony this year.
"It’s really important to me to play a role in this and raise awareness because both of my grandparents were combat veterans, one was in World War II and one was in Vietnam," Hanna noted.
Hanna has been taking part in the Wreaths Across America ceremony since she was 10 years old and now, a junior in high school, she decided to get some students together and raise money to honor the organization so close to her heart.
"I really hope to attend the United States Naval Academy or the Air Force Academy. I always felt like I wanted to be a part of something bigger than myself and I was really able to hone that with this fundraiser I was really excited," Hanna added.
The students have raised over $3,000 and will place 202 wreaths at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam.
Fundraising planning began last year and kicked off on the first day of school in September. Assistant Principal Michael Pescitelli told Western Mass News that it’s hard to find the words to express how proud he is of his students.
"Being able to work with a group of students that I consider are the leaders of this school, for them to put it together themselves...it was really really rewarding for me to see them grow through these past couple months," Pescitelli explained.
The students have also organized free transportation for their classmates to Agawam for the Wreaths Across America ceremony this Saturday.
