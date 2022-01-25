SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Students at the Powder Mill School in Southwick have been relocated to spaces within the high school as crews work to fix the water damage caused by a burst pipe.
The school remained closed Tuesday due to the work.
In an email sent out to parents, Southwick school officials said in part, quote:
“Once all of the debris is removed and the assessment is completed, contractors will restore the damaged spaces to their original condition. We are at the beginning of a very lengthy process.”
