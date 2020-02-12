SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - February is American Heart Health Month and students at one local school have been learning important lessons related to the heart, but today may have been the best lecture yet.
"I play soccer, I like to bike ride, and a bunch of different stuff," sixth grader Asher Rose tells us.
Exercise is a popular activity that many students at Powder Mill Middle School in Southwick are encouraged to do.
"[What do you do to keep yourself healthy?] I'm a dancer and I play field hockey," sixth grader Emma Pomeroi says.
And this month, students have been learning, keying in on one very important topic.
"About, like, our heart," stated Pomeroi.
And while many kids think health only has to do with physicality, Band Director Joe Whalen tells Western Mass News he and the rest of the teachers have been emphasizing it's more than that.
"If we have a great, positive attitude and we just continue to focus on being our best selves, health wise and every other way, that good things happen if we try to make them happen," explained Whalen.
But on Wednesday, the students gathered for an unexpected lesson.
"I thought we were just going to have a normal assembly. We really didn't get told in class," said Rose.
Both fifth and sixth grade students made their way to the auditorium, thinking that they were just hearing a speech on heart health, but little did they know their own teacher would share a story that took everyone off guard.
"I get on my bike. Actually, I didn't ride my bike, because Brad lives up this long driveway that was steep and I couldn't ride up it, because I was tired. I got halfway up the driveway and my heart stopped," stated Whalen.
Asher says, after hearing Mr. Whalen's heart story, he looked at his buddies in utter shock.
"I'm kind of surprised about it that he went through a lot of events in his life that could have been catastrophic," says Rose.
Showing both serious and funny pictures of himself, Whalen told students he was around their age when he was diagnosed with a serious heart condition.
"When I was twelve, thirteen, I can't remember which, my heart stopped and I had to put in my first pace maker then. I had years of pacemakers and then in my twenties, a little after college, I started building symptoms of congestive heart failure, and then eventually, over time, the heart started wearing down and I had to be tested for a heart transplant," continued Whalen.
Whalen told them something they could never have imagined that he is a heart transplant recipient.
"I want the kids to understand, from my experience standpoint, what gives me the ability to talk on this...try to let them understand what my thought process was going through it, what I was always looking towards, and for me, it was getting healthy, doing the next thing, riding my bike or playing my base, and getting back to school," said Whalen.
And his message resonated.
"I learned that even through hard times, you should just persevere through it and sometimes take chances, you never know what's going to happen," stated Rose.
As for Asher, he has a new goal to focus on.
"Maybe change some stuff that I eat when I get home, like fruits and stuff, instead of other snacks," added Rose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.