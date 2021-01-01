SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Students in Southwick, Tolland and Granville who attend public schools will be learning from home after the holidays.
The school district announced New Year's Day that due to the number of positive cases of COVID-19 within the school community, students would not be returning for in-person learning.
"The analysis showed that in addition to the community metrics, one person in our Powder Mill School community and one person in our Southwick Regional School Community have tested positive for COVID-19. Also, several members of our Woodland School Community have been identified as close family contacts of individuals with COVID-19," noted Superintendent Jennifer Willard.
We're told the District Safety Committee met New Year's morning to discuss possibly reopening the schools for the coming week, but ultimately decided to hold off.
"After thorough review of the data and in consideration of current trends, it has been decided that ALL students in the Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School District will participate in full-remote learning beginning on January 4, 2021," explained Willard.
This includes all grades PreK-12.
School officials say they will continue to monitor the situation and will update the community at the end of the school week.
