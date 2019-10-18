SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A highly contagious infection is spreading around the Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School District.
The school notified parents this week that students have been exposed to whooping cough.
Pertussis, otherwise known as the whooping cough, is going around western Massachusetts, specifically at the Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School District.
"It affects the respiratory system and the main thing is it causes an uncontrollable cough. It has a whooping sound to it," Physician Assistant Louise Cardellina tells us.
The superintendent in Southwick sent out a letter to parents on Thursday notifying them that there were confirmed cases of whooping cough in vaccinated and unvaccinated students, and that other students may have been exposed to this infection.
Western Mass News spoke to a physician's assistant at AFC Urgent Care in Springfield who says whooping cough is extremely dangerous to children and can spread quickly.
"It's a persistent cough that some people vomit from coughing too much," explained Cardellina.
Cardellina says staying up to date with tetanus shots can reduce your chance of getting the infection.
"You will get five tetanus shots from childhood to teenage years and it is spread out through a specific pattern," stated Cardellina.
But even with the vaccines, you can still get a respiratory infection and will need antibiotics to treat it.
"The vaccination will protect you. You do have the chance of getting whooping cough with the vaccine, but it will be less intense, but you do have the chance of spreading it," continued Cardellina.
Whooping cough can be extremely dangerous for babies and pregnant women.
They say if you contract whooping cough and your pregnant, you can actually give it to your unborn child.
"And with children under one years old. Unfortunately, about 50% with whooping cough will wind up in the hospital," said Cardellina.
With this specific infection affecting a district, Cardellina says this is an example as to why vaccines are so important.
"If you vaccinate yourself, not only are you protecting yourself, but the people around you," added Cardellina.
