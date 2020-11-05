SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Students in one regional school district will soon be moving to fully remote learning.
In a letter to families, Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School Supt. Jennifer Willard said that based on an agreement forged between the district and the teacher's union, if the county's positivity rate went above three percent, they would move to remote learning.
"Today, the Hampden County Positivity Rate is 3.74%, therefore, starting Monday, November 9, 2020, we will be shifting to a full remote teaching model," Willard explained.
Those families that have communicated they need a device for remote learning will receive an email with a pick-up time for Monday.
Teachers will also be distributing information on schedules, expectations, and assignments. According to the district, they will use a combination of teacher-led small group work, live whole class instruction, and independent student work.
Willard added that more guidance has been received from the state since the agreement with the union was reached and parties have agreed to resume negotiations.
"We are optimistic that a new agreement will be reached that will utilize metrics that are more directly reflective of our school community," Willard said.
