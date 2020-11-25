SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional Schools will continue remote learning into December.
Superintendent of Schools Jennifer Willard said in a letter to the school community Wednesday that remote learning will continue for the district until at least December 7.
She said this comes after consulting with the Southwick public health nurse and looking at the data in their community.
Willard noted that the district has renegotiated with the teacher's union to allow for more town-oriented metrics, but the numbers are too high right now to bring students back to class.
