SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--the town of Southwick takes another step forward in welcoming a Carvana vehicle processing facility to College Highway.

Town Water Commissioners explained more details about the projected water usage for the project Thursday night. For outspoken critics, it is another reason to speak out against the facility.

For a town that, right now, is restricting its water usage, there's a lot of skepticism among residents that a facility that washes and processes thousands of cars won't add to the problem

"The town is in a drought right now," Kevin Meder, who is against the Carvana facility said.

the Southwick Water Commission relayed details on possible water usage in the Carvana vehicle facility slated for College Highway.

According to the developer’s application, the Carvana building would be a 200 thousand square-foot warehouse for detailing, processing and storing cars.

At Thursday evening’s Water Commissioners meeting, officials gave more details on how much water the facility could use.

”It’s 9000 gallons of water per day," a commission official said.

The Water Commissioners said if the facility moves forward, it won’t be the biggest consumer of water in town at 9000 gallons a day.

but Southwick residents who are already under a town water restriction aren't convinced the problem won't be made worse.

"You have to ask what type of equipment is in the facility. If they’re washing cars at 9000 gallons a day? They’re going to have 800 employees? They’re going to have showers? They’re going to have a cafeteria?" a participant noted.

Residents want to know more about that 9,000-gallon projection in relation to Carvana's other facilities.

"Understand the patterns of water that they have on record so that we have a better understanding in terms of just safeguarding a natural resource in our town," Maryssa Cook-Obregon, who is against the facility said.

When asked what answer will satisfy their deepest concerns:

"They could say they’re not going to allow it to be built," Meder said.

The group plans to protest this weekend and then again ahead of a June 29 meeting of the town’s Planning Board, which could finalize more plans for the building. The group started a GoFundMe to raise funds in order to pay an attorney to help fight the further development of the project.