SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One woman Western Mass News spoke with said after living through the October snowstorm of 2011, she's better prepared to handle any and all-weather possibilities.
"There’s a lot of things we always need to be prepared for," said Southwick resident Nelida Henke.
Summer Drive, in Southwick, always seems to suffer damage from weather events.
"We’ve had our share, and it’s just the way the patterns go," Henke said.
The neighborhood was without power for days after the October snowstorm of 2011 and after the tropical storm in August. Henke told Western Mass News that Thursday and Friday predicted weather brings some concerns.
"We still have a little bit of a worry, but we’re just hoping at this time, it will be a coating and not a lot of snow," she added.
The assistant director of Westfield's Department of Public Works (DPW) told Western Mass News that the fall foliage doesn't mix well with snow.
"When you get a storm where the trees are so leafed out, that’s more of a concern than snow on the roads," explained Westfield's DPW Assistant Director Francis Cain.
Henke also said that's the same issue that caused havoc on her street back in 2011.
"That makes them heavy if they get wet, especially with wet, heavy, snow because wet snow will cling to those [to] make them heavier, and snap the branches which is what happened here in Southwick, nine years ago," she explained.
But she said since living through that major storm, she learned so many helpful hacks, like charging her electronics and having gas in her car and cash on hand. Strategies she's put to use 365 days a year.
"I think we just stay that way now," she noted.
Over in Westfield, the DPW said they have already started to prepare for all weather possibilities.
