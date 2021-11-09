SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One lucky Southwick resident won big on her daily scratch ticket. Her plans for her $2 million prize includes giving back to her community.
“I started screaming in the car. I’m glad nobody saw me,” said Kathyann Pellegrini.
Pellegrini stops by the Southwick Food Mart every day during her lunch break to buy a scratch ticket from her lucky bin. It's something she's been doing since 1974, but last month, the outcome was different than it's ever been.
“It was October 13, on my way home, and this is one of my favorite stores, so I stopped and I got a number 16 because it’s my dad’s birthday and I sat in the car and scratched it and I said this can’t be real,” Pellegrini explained.
Pellegrini told Western Mass News that she was in disbelief until the scratch ticket was officially verified.
“When we walked into the headquarters, I first went up to the gentleman and said ‘Before I do anything, I want to know if it’s real,’ so we scanned it and said ‘Yes, it’s real’ and we looked at each other, me and my daughter, and kind of screeched…We screamed all the way home for an hour and 45 minutes. We laughed and had a good time,” Pellegrini said.
Mass. Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja said that Pellegrini opted to receive a one-time payment of $1.3 million for the winning "$2,000,000 50X Cashword" instant ticket game before taxes.
As for what she plans to do with her winnings, Pellegrini said, “I feel very strong for our veterans. I don’t think they get enough, so I’m starting with them and then I’m going to go to children from there…I also have two little grandkids, so I want to start a little college fund for them,” Pellegrini noted.
Pellegrini has already begun her donations giving 20 coats to local veterans.
This isn't the first big win to come out of the Southwick Food Mart, but store owner Shahil Patel said the bonus he'll receive couldn't have come at a better time.
“It’s good for the store. For the last year with the pandemic and corona and stuff, it’s like, it’ll be good for the store,” Patel added.
Mass. Lottery added that the store received a $20,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
