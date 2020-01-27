Southwick woman wins trip to the Grammys.

SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One woman from Southwick is in Los Angeles tonight at the Grammys.
She is the winner of the Western Mass News Grammy award contest.
She and a friend jetted off to Los Angeles for a whirlwind weekend and by all accounts, are making memories they'll never forget.
Alyssa Cass is actually an aspiring singer, songwriter, and producer herself.
She says winning this contest was meant to be.
Alyssa Cass of Southwick is in Los Angeles with a golden ticket to the Grammys.
She says she can't believe her luck. Western Mass News held a contest, enter to win a trip for two to the 2020 Grammys, and Alyssa won.
We sat down with Alyssa before she left to find out why this trip has such a special meaning.
"Music is everything to me, my dream, and what I live for, and to be able to be around people who have that same passion and drive is so inspiring," Cass tells us.
An aspiring singer, songwriter, and producer herself, Alyssa says she's known this is what she's wanted to do since she was a little girl.
"I started singing early in life and when I came to high school and I was writing my own songs, it wasn't until college that I learned about production. It was really just therapy for me, a way of expressing myself and getting in touch with all my emotions and whatever I was going through," continued Cass.
She admits she was prepared to be starstruck.
"My favorite artist probably has been Chris Brown. I love his music so much so to be able to see him or Drake, any of those people, would be incredible. I mean, all these artists that I look up to, writers, producers, like I just consume this kind of information all the time, so to just be there at the Grammys, a place where I hope to go eventually, is crazy," explained Cass.
Who knows, hopefully someday Alyssa will punch her own ticket to the Grammys.
For now, she is living the dream with a sneak peak inside the Staples Center and music industry majesty, courtesy of Western Mass News.
She says the night has been amazing, one that she will never forget.
Congratulations once again to Alyssa Cass!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.