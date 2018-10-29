WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Last night's victory over the L.A. Dodgers gave the Boston Red Sox their fourth World Series title in 15 years.
Right after the game, fans flocked to Dick's Sporting Goods to get their hands on the goods, showing off this season's success.
"It's a happy Monday! It's the best Monday ever," said Gilberto Molina.
Hours before the sun rose Monday morning, Red Sox fans gathered not for tickets to a game, but rather, the gear that shows their squad just won it all
"Once they beat the Yankees, I knew it was over," said Francis Romero.
Mugs, jerseys, really everything...but locker room hats.
"I got the hoodie," said Bill Peet.
Andrew Serio added, "Got the pennant. It's the usual celebration. [Nice wall hanger there] Besides that, got the towel that says 'History made.'"
"I'm definitely going for my T-shirt," Brianna Zemrock noted.
With the duck boats queued up for Wednesday, fans know at least one place they'll be able to rock this gear.
"I'm skipping college classes. I don't care. It's the World Series Champions...gotta go to the parade," Serio added.
Molina said, "Going to go into work, with a little bit of pep in my step."
Each fan told Western Mass News that next year, they'll be here again gearing up for yet another championship in title town USA.
