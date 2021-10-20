BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Red Sox are back in action Wednesday in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series.
The Sox were winning 2-1 entering the eighth inning before the wheels fell off, but manager Alex Cora isn’t letting that get his team down prior to a pivotal Game 5 with the ALCS tied at two games a piece.
The Red Sox skipper said look, we’re disappointed, we didn’t win yesterday, but we were also disappointed after a Game 1 loss before reeling off two straight wins. Fans told Western Mass News that they’re confident the Sox can bounce back this afternoon.
“Monday night, we showed what we can do and I was there, so I was hyped about that. Hopefully, we can do it again today…Yeah, hopefully another blowout. We played eight innings last night, not nine, but Sox in six, we’ll be good,” said Sox fans Mason Fuller and Harper Soucy.
It was a tie game in the top of the ninth with two strikes and two outs. Nathan Eovaldi threw what looked like strike three, but instead it was called a ball. The inning continued and the Astros scored seven runs and gave them a 9-2 victory.
It wasn’t just the missed strike three call in the top of the ninth that doomed the Sox. After scoring 21 runs in Games 3 and 4, the Sox didn’t get on the board after the first inning and the team went 0-9 with runners in scoring position.
It will be Chris Sale on the mound for the Red Sox, who hasn’t started a game at Fenway Park since September 22 and Cora said he’s confident in his ability to get the job done.
“With Chris, he threw the ball with conviction towards the end of the last outing. We feel good about it. He worked on a few things, he keeps getting better, and we have confidence in him,” Cora explained.
Game 5 gets underway just after 5 p.m. The winner is just one win away from a trip to the World Series before the series shifts back to Houston for Game 6 on Friday and a potential Game 7 winner-take-all on Saturday night.
