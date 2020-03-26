BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Thursday was supposed to be opening day for the Red Sox, but Fenway Park and parks across country remained empty today.
That's because opening day has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The Sox had been scheduled to start the season on the road against the Toronto Blue Jays.
The team shared a post on Facebook, telling people they are cheering for us.
The post reads in part:
"From the top of the Green Monster to the red seat and beyond, we tip our caps to you. For keeping spirits high. For singing Sweet Caroline in the streets. And for holding onto the promise that every opening day holds."
Opening Day at Fenway was scheduled for Thursday, April 2.
Major League Baseball announced earlier this month that the start of the 2020 season would be indefinitely on hold as coronavirus concerns continue.
