BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today, the Boston Red Sox open up their home season.
The Sox return home after going 3-8 on their season-opening 11 game roadtrip.
Before the game beginsm there will be a pre-game ceremony at 1 p.m. that will include the unveiling of the 2018 championship flag, as well as celebrate their World Series win and the Patriots Super Bowl victory.
There will be a piece of western Mass. present as well. Springfield native Michelle Brooks Thompson will be singing "God Bless America" in the middle of the seventh inning.
Fenway Park gates will open at 11:35 a.m. The game begins at 2 p.m.
Fans are urged to used the MBTA to get to Fenway.
Western Mass News will be live at Fenway for opening day! Dave Madsen will have live reports from Fenway starting at noon on ABC40.
We want to see your Sox spirit in honor of the game! Send us your pics using Share It on the Western Mass News app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.