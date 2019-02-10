HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Several people have been displaced after a space heater caught a bedroom on fire in Holyoke Sunday morning.
According to Holyoke Fire Department Captain, Kevin Cavagnac, firefighters were called to the two-family home at 6:00 a.m.
This was for 210 Suffolk Street.
The report first came in to police as smoke coming from the eaves of the home.
Cavagnac tells Western Mass News investigators determined a space heater caused the fire in the 1st floor bedroom.
Fire officials say some of the fire extended through the bedroom ceiling.
The kitchen and living room also sustained extensive smoke damage in the process.
Luckily, no injuries were reported. However, 3 people were displaced.
With Sunday's fire on Suffolk St., the Holyoke Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau would like to remind folks of the dangers space heaters can pose. Here is how to use them properly:
-Space heaters should only be plugged directly into outlets, and should not be on extension cords.
- Proper clearance of at least three feet needs to be maintained between the heater and any combustibles, including walls and furniture.
-Space heaters should NEVER be left on unattended.
The fire was investigated by the State Fire Marshals Office, State Police, and the Holyoke Fire Department.
