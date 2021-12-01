The department told Western Mass News tha 25-year-old Jeremiah Ahearn had an outstanding kidnapping for extortion warrant out of North Berkshire District Court.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Police served an arrest warrant for kidnapping charges managed to recover drugs, cash and ammunition.

The department told Western Mass News that 25-year-old Jeremiah Ahearn had an outstanding kidnapping for extortion warrant out of North Berkshire District Court.

When he was arrested Tuesday morning, officers found nearly $175 thousand in cash and more than 360 rounds of ammunition in a backpack inside his car. The West Springfield man now faces multiple possession, distribution charges as well as a charge for driving a car with a suspended license.

