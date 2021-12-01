SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Police served an arrest warrant for kidnapping charges managed to recover drugs, cash and ammunition.
The department told Western Mass News that 25-year-old Jeremiah Ahearn had an outstanding kidnapping for extortion warrant out of North Berkshire District Court.
When he was arrested Tuesday morning, officers found nearly $175 thousand in cash and more than 360 rounds of ammunition in a backpack inside his car. The West Springfield man now faces multiple possession, distribution charges as well as a charge for driving a car with a suspended license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.