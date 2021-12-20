SPD seize loaded firearm, marijuana and arrest two during State Street traffic stop

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Officers seized a loaded firearm, marijuana and arrested two people during a traffic stop on State Street in Springfield Sunday night.
According to the Springfield Police Department, During a traffic enforcement on State Street Sunday night, officers saw a car travel more than double the speed limit on the 1200th block of State Street.
The driver Bobby Guzman, 22, of Springfield, did not pull over immediately when officers tried to conduct a traffic stop. Police saw Guzman and the passenger, Kassandra Rosario, 26, of Springfield, reach for something in the backseat before being pulled over.
Police report that Guzman continued to reach under the seat of his car as Police approached the vehicle. Due to this, he and Rosario were detained pending investigation. A gun was found by Police where Guzman was reaching. the gun was reported stolen in Massachusetts previously.
According to Police, officers saw an open bag with more than 30 packaged bags of marijuana, packaging material and a scale.
Guzman and Rosario were placed under arrest.
Guzman was charged with:
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
- Carrying a Firearm without a License
- Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle
- Failure to Stop for Police
- Unregistered Motor Vehicle
- Uninsured Motor Vehicle
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D
- Receiving Stolen Property Less than $1200
- Violation of a Probation Warrant
Rosario was charged with:
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
- Carrying a Firearm without a License
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D
- Receiving Stolen Property Less than $1200
