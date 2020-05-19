(WGGB/WSHM) -- On Tuesday, special elections will be held across Massachusetts including in the 2nd Hampden and Hampshire County State senate districts.
The special election was originally scheduled to be held on March 31, was postponed to today by the state Senate due to the pandemic.
The western mass Massachusetts is being held to fill Don Humason's seat, who left the senate to become the mayor of Westfield.
The primary candidates include current Democratic State Repsentative John Velis of Westfield and Republican John Cain of Southwick.
If voters did not receive a mail-in ballot. Secretary of the Commonweatlh William Galvin said you are still able to vote in person at your polling place.
Polls opened at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
