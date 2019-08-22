Special forces soldier killed in Afghanistan identified as Chicopee resident.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One of two special forces soldiers that was killed in Afghanistan yesterday has been identified as a 31-year-old Chicopee resident.
According to Lt. Col. Loren Bymer, Master Sgt. Luis F. Deleon-Figueroa, a 31-year-old Chicopee resident, and 35-year-old Master Sgt. Jose J. Gonzalez of La Puente, California were killed while in the line of duty on Wednesday, August 21, in Faryab Province, Afghanistan.
Both Deleon-Figueroa and Gonzalez were assigned to the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.
Deleon-Figueroa served more than thirteen years in the army, and had been deployed six times during his career.
In 2008, he was deployed as infantryman to Iraq.
Two years after he was deployed to Iraq, Deleon-Figueroa was deployed as an infantryman to Afghanistan.
As a Green Beret, he was deployed to South America in 2015 and 2018, and then to Afghanistan in 2018 and 2019.
Deleon-Figueroa was awarded the following during his 13-year career:
- Bronze Star Medal
- Army Commendation Medal with Valor
- Army Commendation (2OLC)
- Army Achievement Medal (3OLC)
- Army Good Conduct Medal with four Knot Device
- National Defense Service Medal
- Afghanistan Campaign Medal with two Campaign Stars
- Iraq Campaign Medal with Campaign Star
- Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal
- Global War on Terrorism Service Medal
- Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon with numeral "3"
- Army Service Ribbon
- Overseas Service Ribbon with numeral "3"
- NATO medal
- Special Forces Tab
- Ranger Tab
- Combat Infantryman Badge
- Expert Infantryman Badge
- Military Free Fall Jumpmaster Badge
- Parachutist Badge
- Air Assault Badge
Deleon-Figueroa was posthumously promoted to Master Sergeant.
He was also awarded the Bronze Star Medal, the Purple Heart Medal, and others following his death.
