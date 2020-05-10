SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- This year, many Mother’s Day celebrations look a little different.
Some will be celebrating mom from a distance and others will be hosting their own Mother’s Day brunch rather than eating out.
With Mother’s Day and college graduations in western Mass falling on the same weekend, the Yarde Tavern in South Hadley is used to taking reservations far in advance.
“Usually, every Mother’s Day, I do a Mother’s Day brunch,” said Marco Carreira, general manager for the restaurant. “With everything going on, we decided to open up a little earlier today -- from noon to 5 -- and we have some Mother’s Day specials rolling today.”
In prior years, Carreira is typically busy serving his customers for their massive Mother’s Day brunch and preparing for the college graduation celebrations.
“Mother’s Days of the past are booming,” he said. “We sell out all our Mother's Day brunches. That’s about 200 people, and we transition to our regular night at 5 p.m. From 5 to 9, the place is packed especially if it’s a warm day the patio is packed.”
This year, their busy weekend looks completely different with dozens of empty tables.
“This Mother’s Day day, obviously with the new normal, we can’t have anybody in the restaurant,” he said.
Although the dining room is not an option, Carreira said they are still making Mother’s Day special for all the moms.
“We have lobster mac and cheese, lobster rolls, all fresh Maine lobsters just got to me yesterday shipped out from Kittery, Maine, and then I’m doing fried whole belly clams. Those are our Mother’s Day specials and our regular menu,” he said.
Even though this is not how he imagined hosting Mother’s Day, he is hopeful Massachusetts restaurants will soon open up safely.
“The other location in Connecticut will be outdoor dining, and I kind of foresee that happening here, and hopefully we can bring our customers back inside with six feet apart,” he said.
In the meantime, he’s thanking his customers for their continued support through this uncertain time.
“We’ve been doing well with take out, and I can’t thank our customers enough for helping us,” Carreira said.
